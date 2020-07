Ooooooooooooooh how I love Stanley Hudson! He just had NO time for any of the antics of anyone in the office!

Well, word is, he might be getting his own show – if he has it his way.

LESLIE DAVID BAKER wants to revive the character for a series called “Uncle Stan”, where he gets pulled out of retirement in Florida to rescue his nephew’s failing motorcycle / flower shop in California.

He even has a Kickstarter going, and he’s trying to raise $300,000 to get it off the ground.

(Check it out here.)