Could Taylor Swift Even Name Her Songs This Fast?!

Give the Taylor Swift fanatics credit – they know their stuff. A die-hard Swiftie broke a world record by naming 34 Taylor Swift songs in 60 seconds . To show how wide her appeal is, because this fan happens to live in Pakistan. It’s not exactly a name that tune record.

The official title is “Most Taylor Swift Songs Identified from Their LYRICS, not by playing a hook of her music. Someone read them out loud, and it took him an average of 1.8 seconds to name each song while blindfolded, so no one would think he was cheating.

The video is a little long because he shows the previous record holder.

