Could The 2021 Oscars Be Delayed?

Variety offered several thoughts about if and how the Academy Awards could happen in 2021. Speculation is that if the ceremony does take place, it could be a virtual event. With coronavirus still present, the likelihood of celebrities wanting to gather in the same auditorium for hours is slim. The Oscars might be postponed to a later time as well for a couple of reasons. If theaters don’t reopen everywhere and movie studios don’t release films, there may not be a good enough crop of contenders for all of the categories. The lack of content could push the ceremony past February 2021. What yearly events on your calendar have had to change because of coronavirus?