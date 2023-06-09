Could There Be MORE “Malcolm In The Middle”?

Bryan Cranston has a long career and a huge cast of characters behind him, yet he is still best known for two of his most memorable parts. Malcolm in the Middle’s Hal and Breaking Bad’s Walter White.

The show’s primary focus, however, is on the family’s dirty and disorderly kids and their odd interactions with their eccentric father and stern mother.

Cranston said about Malcolm in the Middle, “I’m curious about that family 20 years later. What happened to them? Where are they? What are the kids doing? They’re grown men now.”

He continued about his other iconic show, “They wanted to do a Breaking Bad 15-year reunion. And I thought, ‘In a quick five years from now we’re going to do the 20 and then the 25, then the…’ It’s like, let’s not try to do too much.”

Where do you think each of the characters in Malcolm in the Middle ended up?