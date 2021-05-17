Could This BE Any Cooler? Sleep Over In Monica & Rachel’s Apartment!

If you’re a huge fan of the show Friends and are looking to get away for the night, you are in luck!
Fans can spend a night in the famous apartment featured on Friends!
Booking.com and The Friends Experience in New York will set fans up for the night in a recreation of Monica and Rachel’s iconic purple-hued apartment.
The experience will also give fans a set tour of other standout pieces from the long-running television series.
Would you want to sleep in the apartment? What other shows would you like to experience up close?