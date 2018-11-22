Could We Soon See More “Dexter”

Showtime ended “Dexter” five years ago, and then began teasing a possible reboot three years ago, now the star of the show, Michael C. Hall, is fueling the flames of a comeback.

In an interview with Variety, Hall says, “people on the street are always telling him that there are talks going on about a reboot, but there’s been little percolations.”

Hall also mentioned that if a reboot or revival of the show does come to fruition, he’s down to be a part of that action. Because as he likes to remind people, “Dexter Morgan is not dead.”

Would you like to see “Dexter” come back to TV? How did you feel about the way the show ended?