Could ya? Would ya? Should ya? DELETE FACEBOOK!?!?!?

Ohhhhhh, I don’t know if I could do it! I love to see what people are doing! Vacations, kids, etc. I like to see friends from all across the country and it’s like catching up but not having to do it over the phone! Guuuuuuuuh don’t call me! Text or actually VISIT me. I don’t enjoy the phone.

Well, a recent study done by New York and Stanford University found that people experienced a positive increase in their mood when they deleted Facebook from their everyday life!!! I think I may not know what to do with myself!

Deleting the site decreased symptoms of loneliness, and depression and anxiousness when compared to daily users.

People who deleted the site experienced more social human interaction along with fewer updates about political information.

What would it take for you to give up social media? I don’t mind at all giving it up while on vacation or on the weekends, but during the week or at work (hee hee hee), what else am I supposed to do?!

If you could only use one social media site, which one would you pick?