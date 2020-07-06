Could You Eat A 72 Ounce Steak….In 40 Minutes?

It was a big weekend for compettetive eaters. Joey Chestnut defended his hot dog eating contest, and then there’s this lady.

Katina Eats Kilos has gone viral after eating a 72-ounce steak. She did it at the Big Texan Steak Ranch in Amarillo, Texas . . . and you get the whole meal free if you can do it in under an hour.

She had to polish off the steak, plus a baked potato, side salad, roll, and some shrimp . . . and she did it in 40 minutes and 35 seconds. She says it was for the experience, not to set a record.