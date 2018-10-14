Could You Give Up Meat To Save The Planet!?!?

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Guests attends the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Coca-Cola Backyard BBQ presented by National Beef hosted by Andrew Zimmern and Pat LaFrieda at Pier 92 Rooftop on October 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

If you want to help combat climate change, there is one step you can take that will really make an impact. But unless you’re a vegetarian, you’re probably not going to like it.

According to a new study published this week in the journal “Nature,” cutting out meat consumption goes a long way to saving the planet.

Researchers point out that the global population could reach 10 billion by the year 2050, further taxing the world’s food system, which they say is “unsustainable.”

For the best way to minimize environmental damage, the researchers recommend western nations switch to a more plant and bean based diet.

What changes have you made to lessen your impact on the planet? Have you switched to a more vegetarian diet? What made you do it?