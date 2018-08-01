Could You Literally Be Wasting Away From Drinking Margaritas?!

Beware. Margarita disease could be an issue this summer. I might take my chances….

What is it? It’s when lime juice hits your skin and your skin is exposed to the sun. The juice reacts to the skin causing burning, itching or swelling within 24 hours.

Margarita disease has also been called Mexican Beer dermatitis because of the limes used as garnishes for the drinks. People adding limes and lemons to beverages while hanging out in the summer sun are most at risk for the skin irritation.

Experts say to wash your hands with soap if you handle the citrus. You can also put on good sunscreen and limit sun exposure.

Have you heard of this? Will you think twice squeezing a lime into a beer while at a park or beach?