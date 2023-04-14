Could You Recreate A Masterpiece?

A new poll asked Americans if they think they could replicate famous works of art . . . if they were given all the necessary materials and had enough free time. 9% of people said they “definitely” or “probably” could replicate Michelangelo’s 500-year-old “David” sculpture. For people ages 18 to 29, 21% think they could do it. Among Boomers, it was just 1%. Coincidentally, a principal in Florida had to resign last month after students were shown “David” in art class . . . and parents complained that it was “pornographic.” “David” was the one we have the least confidence in doing. MORE Americans believe they could replicate: Vincent Van Gogh’s “Self-Portrait with a Straw Hat” . . . Paul Cezanne’s “The Basket of Apples” . . . and Piet Mondrian’s “Composition with Red, Yellow, and Blue.”