Could You Use A Chrissy Teigen Spatula?

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 07: Model Chrissy Teigen attends Target Presents "The Toycracker" Premiere Event at Spring Studios on December 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Target)

The girl really does it all! Chrissy Teigen is a new mom, her husband just became an EGOT winner (Emmy/Grammy/Oscar/Tony) and now she is getting ready to launch a Target kitchenware collection!!

ChrissyxTarget will be exclusively available at the retail giant on 9/30.

Chrissy has gained quite a following on social media for her fun take on life as well as her for her cookbooks.

The collection will have 40 pieces priced between $4-$140.  $140?!  That better be a mixer and not a pan!

Which celebrity products do you support? I always buy whatever the Real Housewives are pitching – books, toothpaste, box sets of whatever, booze.

