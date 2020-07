Should soap fans start preparing for the return of Michael Damian rocker Danny Romalotti? Apparently, If Damian had his way he would return. The Young and Restless alum has been chatting with fans via social media about his return, and sometimes he tags CBS. Damian also posted an article on Twitter hinting to talks between him and CBS. It’s been seven years since Damian has appeared on Y&R. Would you like to see Michael Damian return?