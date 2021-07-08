Counting Crows frontman explains how he ended up dating Jennifer Aniston in the ’90s

Ron Davis/Getty Images

If you were around in the ’90s, there were two big questions you probably asked yourself: “How many more times can I see Titanic?” and “How the heck did Adam Duritz of Counting Crows end up dating Jennifer Aniston?” Well, now we know the answer to the latter question.

Entertainment Tonight got a sneak peek of VICE TV’s new special Dark Side of the ’90s, one part of which focuses on LA’s celebrity hot spot of that time, The Viper Room. In the special, Adam, who was then at the height of his Counting Crows fame, says he “lived at The Viper Room, night in and night out.”

“I met Jennifer Aniston there,” he adds. “A bunch of my friends lied to me and told me she had a crush on me. Those same friends lied to her and told her I had a crush on her. I honestly had no idea who she was, I had been on the road during all of Friends. I had never seen it, I don’t think.”

However, Adam recalls that Aniston was “really nice, really funny, really pretty,” adding, “And also, she liked me.” The two dated in 1995, and Adam says, “It didn’t last very long, but she’s a nice girl.”

Adam also reportedly dated Aniston’s co-star, Courteney Cox, who appeared in the Counting Crows’ video for “A Long December.” Asked about this in 2014, Adam said, “They were nice girls and I went out with them and that was that.”

Adam and Counting Crows recently released an EP called Butter Miracle, Suite One. Aniston, of course, went on to marry and divorce Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux. Cox married and divorced David Arquette and is now dating Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid, whom she met through her pal Ed Sheeran.

