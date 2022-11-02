Country stars honor The Rolling Stones with ‘Stoned Cold Country’ tribute album

BMG Nashville

Some of country music’s biggest stars will pay tribute to one of rock’s legendary bands on their 60th anniversary with Stoned Cold Country, an album celebrating The Rolling Stones.

Hit-making acts including Little Big Town, Eric Church, Maren Morris, outlaw country legend Steve Earle and many others provide country-influenced interpretations of some of the Stones’ biggest hits.

Though the album doesn’t drop until next year, you can get a taste now of Brothers Osborne’s country-funk take on “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It),” with help from Americana husband and wife duo The War and Treaty. That track drops this coming Friday, November 4.

Here’s the Stoned Cold Country track list:

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” — Ashley McBryde

“Honky Tonk Women” — Brooks & Dunn

“Dead Flowers — Maren Morris

“It’s Only Rock N’ Roll (But I Like It)” — Brothers Osborne & The War and Treaty

“Miss You” — Jimmie Allen

“Tumbling Dice” — Elle King

“Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” — Marcus King

“Wild Horses” — Little Big Town

“Paint It Black” — Zac Brown Band

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” — Lainey Wilson

“Sympathy for the Devil” — Elvie Shane

“Angie” — Steve Earle

“Gimme Shelter” — Eric Church

“Shine a Light” — Koe Wetzel

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.