Couple Claims Florida Mall Gave Them Bed Bugs

A Florida couple says they got bed bugs after shopping at the Port Charlotte Town Center.

Matthew Nystrom told the media that he first noticed the bed bugs Saturday when he decided to wear a pair of jeans his wife bought him from the mall earlier that day.

That’s when Nystrom says he began seeing the bugs but could not identify were coming from. It was when he found one eating at his leg that he decided to tell his wife Hillary.

After reading several online complaints about customers being bitten or ending up with bed bugs after making purchases at the mall, Hillary decided to check the other pair of jeans that they bought but had not taken out of the bag just yet.

“I pulled the one pair that were in there out, and I just unfolded it. And there was one sitting right there,” Hillary said referring to the bed bugs.

The couple has since exterminated their home and have taken other precautions to prevent the spread in their home but they are now asking for the Town Center to do their part in protecting other customers.

“They need to close the doors and get that figured out before any more people get it,” said Nystrom.

While the Mall General Manager Barbara Roche said she is aware of the complaints, she declined to further comment on them.