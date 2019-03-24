Couple Found Murdered in Pompano Mobile Home

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide investigators are putting together the pieces in the apparent murders of a couple who were killed in their Pompano Beach mobile home.

A neighbor found Marc and Rita Gagnes, who are said to be from Quebec, Canada, dead on Friday afternoon in their home at 770 Birdie Lane. He and other residents in the community had become worried after they had not seen the couple for several days.

According to authorities, Marc was in his 60s, while Rita was in her 70s.

BSO is asking anyone with information about this case to contact Homicide Detective Barbara Dyer at (954) 321-4262. In order to remain anonymous, people with tips need to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), or go online to www.browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.