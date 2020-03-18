Couple Leaves $9,400 Tip At Houston Restaurant Before Coronavirus Shutdown

Like many cities, Houston has told its restaurants to shut their dining rooms and switch over to only offering take-out or delivery. Upon hearing the news, a couple headed out to Irma’s Southwest on Monday; not just for an early dinner, but to do some good. According to owner Louis Galvan, the regular customers, who wish to remain anonymous, dropped a $9,400 tip on their $90 meal, helping to support the kitchen and service staff during the pandemic. On the check, the husband wrote, “hold tip to pay your guys over the next few weeks.” Galvan says each of his 30 employees will receive roughly $300. Give us some acts of kindness you’ve heard about during this pandemic?