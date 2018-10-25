Couple plunges to death at Yosemite National Park

Thursday, a couple plunged to their death from a popular overlook at Yosemite National Park, according to officials.

The man and woman, who have not been identified, fell from Taft Point, which is 7,500-feet high, Yosemite National Park spokesman Scott Gediman said.

The incident comes a month after a visitor died in the California park.

Tomer Frankfurter fell to his death last month while hiking near the top of 600-foot-tall Nevada Fall waterfall.

The Mariposa County coroner’s office said the 18-year-old’s death was considered an accident.