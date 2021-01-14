Couple Shocked to Find Six Lions on Their Deck

A couple in South Africa got quite the shock when they discovered some visitors hanging out on their porch. The couple went to go check on a property that they were selling when they were greeted by the sight of six lions. The lions were mostly unphased by the humans, lounging around in the sun. A video clip shows the lions eventually walking away from the home. No word if they were planning on buying the property. What would you do if you saw a bunch of lions outside of your home? Do you think this is just a regular thing to happen in Africa?