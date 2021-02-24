COVID-19 Study: People Who Wear Glasses Less Likely To Get Virus

Wearing glasses might give you an extra layer of protection against COVID-19.

A new study out of India found people who wear glasses are three times less likely to get the virus.

Researchers suggest that’s because they don’t touch their eyes as often — which can be a significant route of infection.

On average, researchers say people touch their face about 23 times an hour and the eyes three times per hour.

Does that seem about right — have you ever stopped to think about how many times you touch your face and/or eyes during the day?