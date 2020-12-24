COVID Christmas: Joe Walsh and John Lodge share their holiday plans

Myriam Santos; Jeff Golden/Getty Images

Christmas time is here! Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic may affect how large holiday gatherings are this year, but people are still planning to celebrate in their own ways.

The Eagles‘ Joe Walsh and The Moody Blues‘ John Lodge shared what their holiday plans were with ABC Audio.

Walsh lives in the Los Angeles area, which unfortunately has been a hot spot for the virus.

“We’ll have to watch COVID,” Joe tells ABC Audio. “Right now in Los Angeles, they’re saying, ‘Please, please, please don’t have family gatherings and stuff.’ We’ll just have to watch it and do the most intelligent thing as we go along.”

He adds, “We’re gonna celebrate Christmas, my wife and I, and probably have a lot of Zoom’s with family and friends, and be on the phone a lot…We’re all gonna do the best we can.”

As for Lodge, he’s has been spending the last several months at his home on the island of Barbados with his wife of 52 years, Kirsten, and some other family members.

John points out that since his wife is from Denmark, they always incorporate her country’s traditions into their holiday celebrations.

“[In] Denmark, their traditional thing is roast pork and crackling. That’s their huge, huge thing,” he notes. “So that’s what we normally [eat].”

Lodge says another usual Danish tradition is dancing around the Christmas tree while holding hands with family members. He notes, however, “[I]t’s just four of us this year. It’ll be very difficult to spread arms around the Christmas tree and social distance.”



John says this year is special for his family because he has a new grandson, his son Kristian‘s child, who is getting to enjoy another Danish tradition — an embroidered advent calendar featuring a little present for each day of December.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.