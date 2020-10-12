Cow Hugging….It’s A Thing!

People aren’t getting in the HUGS they were before the pandemic started! If you can handle the smell of a farm, there’s a new wellness trend that will let you hug all you want….well….hug a cow all you want!

The Dutch practice called COW HUGGING is where people literally hug cows for hours. The BBC says, quote, “the cow’s warmer body temperature, slower heartbeat, and mammoth size can make hugging an incredibly soothing experience.”

Since the pandemic started cow hugging has become much popular. So if you’re interested, I guess you’ll need to find a farm offering this as a service.