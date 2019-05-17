Cows! Mooooo! They’re Cute! BUT DON’T KISS THEM.

Some internet “challenges” are fun. Others are really dumb and dangerous. This one falls into the latter.

European officials are asking citizens not to participate in the Cow Kiss Challenge as it could turn out bad for everyone involved.

Launched as a charity drive by the app Castl on Wednesday, users in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria have taken up the task, which involves walking up to the farm animal and smooching, “with or without tongues”.

Both politicians and farm experts have warned that approaching a cow, especially one with calves nearby, could lead to trampling or worse.

