Free pizza? Yes, please. On Tuesday, October 1st, California Pizza Kitchen will be kicking off National Pizza Month by giving away 10,000 free pies. CPK’s “take and bake” pizzas will be the freebie if you order through GrubHub. BBQ Chicken, Pepperoni and Margherita flavors will be available. Orders will be taken starting at 11:00 am local time on October 1st. What are your top three favorite pizza toppings?