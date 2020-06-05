Cracker Barrel Will Sell Beer and Wine

Cracker Barrel is reopening restaurants across the country slowly but surely, and to help sales they’re going to add beer and wine to the menu. The new menu is currently being tested at 20 locations across the country, some even offer strawberry and orange mimosas too. If you do decide to dine-in at your local Cracker Barrel, you’ll see a smaller menu with simple-to-fix items. Now, if you’re not quite ready to dine-in the delivery and pick-up options are still available. What do you think of Cracker Barrel’s new menu ideas?