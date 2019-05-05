“Crawl” AN ALLIGATOR HORROR MOVIE! Yikes! Why Can’t They EVER Be Nice Like Wally Gator?!

When a massive hurricane hits her Florida hometown, Haley (#KayaScodelario) ignores evacuation orders to search for her missing father (#BarryPepper).

Finding him gravely injured in the crawl space of their family home, the two become trapped by quickly encroaching floodwaters. As time runs out to escape the strengthening storm, Haley and her father discover that the rising water level is the least of their fears.

From director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes) and producers Craig Flores (300) (#CraigFlores), Sam Raimi (Don’t Breathe, Evil Dead) (#SamRaimi) and Alexandre Aja (#AlexandreAja).

Crawl (#Crawl) is a nail-biting horror thriller in theatres July 12, 2019.

This is Wally Gator if you never met him before…..See how nice he is?!