Crazy Horse dropping new album, All Roads Lead Home, next month

Warner Records

Crazy Horse is making music on their own. The group, known for being Neil Young’s backing band, is set to release their own album next month.

All Roads Lead Home, from Crazy Horse members Ralph Molina, Billy Talbot and Nils Lofgren, was recorded during the pandemic, which meant the band couldn’t be together. Instead each member recorded three original songs with other musicians in a variety of locations. The first single released from the record is the Lofgren track “You Will Never Know.”

The album also includes one contribution from Young, a live solo version of the tune “Song of the Seasons,” which originally appeared on the album Barn with Crazy Horse.

All Roads Lead Home will be released March 31 on vinyl and CD, and will be available on hi-res audio at Neil Young Archives. It is available for preorder now.

Here is the track list for All Roads Lead Home:

“Rain” (Billy Talbot)

“You Will Never Know” (Nils Lofgren)

“It’s Magical” (Ralph Molina)

“Song Of the Seasons” (Neil Young)

“Cherish” (Billy Talbot)

“Fill My Cup” (Nils Lofgren)

“Look Through The Eyes Of Your Heart” (Ralph Molina)

“The Hunter” (Billy Talbot)

“Go With Me” (Nils Lofgren)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.