Crazy Little Singalong: Star-studded ‘Queen Family Singalong’ special to air on ABC in November

In honor of its 50th anniversary, Queen will be celebrated on the fourth and latest installment of ABC’s Singalong franchise, which will air November 4 at 8 p.m.

Hosted by Emmy-winning actor and singer Darren Criss, The Queen Family Singalong will feature various well-known music artists and other celebs performing hits by the iconic British band, including Adam Lambert, who currently serves as Queen’s frontman.

Lambert will be singing “The Show Must Go On” on the special. Other stars who will be performing on the special include Fall Out Boy, former Alice Cooper guitarist Orianthi, country singer Jimmie Allen, Miss Piggy, singer and reality star JoJo Siwa, OneRepublic and vocal group Pentatonix.

Previous installments of ABC’s Singalong specials have focused on Disney music, so perhaps it’s not surprising that the Queen-themed show also will feature the casts of the Broadway productions of Disney’s The Lion King and Aladdin, who’ll team up to perform a group rendition of “Don’t Stop Me Now.”

Here’s a list of confirmed performances on the special, with more to be announced soon:

Adam Lambert –- “The Show Must Go On”

Derek Hough featuring Alexander Jean -– “Another One Bites the Dust”

Fall Out Boy -– “Under Pressure”

Jimmie Allen featuring Miss Piggy -– “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”

JoJo Siwa and Orianthi -– “We Will Rock You”

OneRepublic -– “We Are the Champions”

Pentatonix –- “Somebody to Love”

The casts of Disney’s The Lion King and Aladdin — “Don’t Stop Me Now”

