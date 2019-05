A person in a stolen RV led police on a crazy high-speed chase in L.A. on Tuesday. The driver blew through intersections, hitting trees, and hitting cars, with almost the entire front of the RV smashed off. The driver also had 2-dogs and one jumps out! The driver eventually hits a house, takes off with the other dog, and eventually gets arrested. But notice one thing…the reporter refers to the driver as a guy….it turns out to be a WOMAN! By the way, both dogs are fine