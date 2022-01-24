Crazy to the Bone: Sammy Hagar & The Circle to launch Crazy Times tour with George Thorogood in June

Courtesy of Live Nation

Sammy Hagar and his current group The Circle have unveiled plans for a 14-show U.S. trek dubbed the Crazy Times tour featuring special guests George Thorogood & The Destroyers that will take place on select dates in June, August and September.

The tour gets underway on June 10 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and is plotted out through a September 10 show in Irvine, California.

Tickets for the dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 28, at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. Members of Hagar’s Redhead Fan Club will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 25, at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, visit RedRocker.com.

“A tour this size has been a long time coming and it’s definitely going to be worth the wait,” the Red Rocker says in a statement. “The Circle and I are super excited and ready to throw the party of the year with George Thorogood. We’re going to take the music and party to a whole new level — ‘Crazy Times’ is an understatement.”

The Crazy Times trek will follow Hagar’s recently announced 2022 Las Vegas residency at The STRAT Theater. Those shows, which will feature Sammy performing with The Circle and some surprise guests, are scheduled for February 9, 11 and 12, and March 23, 25 and 26.

The Circle features founding Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, acclaimed rock drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson of Hagar’s longtime backing group, The Wabos.

