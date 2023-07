It’s official: Creed is back. And their first live performance since 2012 will take place on their very own CRUISE. It’s called the Summer of ’99 cruise, and it features supporting acts that will take you back ….. like 3 Doors Down, Buckcherry, Tonic, and The Verve Pipe. The cruise goes from April 18th to the 22nd, 2024 . . . departing from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas. The presale begins a week from tomorrow, and the first 500 cabins to book get photo opportunity with Creed.