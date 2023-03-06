Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” joins Spotify’s Billions Club

Photo by Lee Cherry

John Fogerty is the latest artist to reach the Billions Club on Spotify. Fogerty’s Creedence Clearwater Revival classic “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” has now reached over 1 billion streams on the streaming service.

“I am honored and humbled that my song has been loved by so many for all these years. I’m just so grateful,” Fogerty shares. “Ironically, I wrote this song about my band breaking up, but today, the song has found new meaning for me. I love to dedicate it to my family because they are the rainbow that comes from rain falling on a sunny day.”

Spotify’s Billions Club currently has over 400 songs, including classics like Queen’s “Another One Bites The Dust” and Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” CCR also lands at three on the list of the most overall monthly Spotify listeners of bands from the ‘60s. The only two bands ahead of them are The Beatles and Fleetwood Mac.

Released in January 1971, “Have You Ever Seen The Rain,” written by Fogerty, was featured on the band’s sixth studio album, Pendulum. It peaked at eight on the Billboard 200 album chart and became the group’s eighth record to be certified Gold.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.