Criminals Break into Car after Florida Father Locks his Daughter Inside

Sometimes being a criminal isn’t all bad.

A group of inmates doing roadwork came to the rescue in New Port Richey, Florida, after a man locked his keys and his daughter in his car.

The non-violent criminals put their tricks of the trade and skills to work and quickly opened the door.

All it took was a coat hangar and a little bad guy know-how to get the car open.

The daughter’s mom wants to know the names of the inmates so she can put some money in their commissary accounts.