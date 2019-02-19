Sometimes being a criminal isn’t all bad.
A group of inmates doing roadwork came to the rescue in New Port Richey, Florida, after a man locked his keys and his daughter in his car.
The non-violent criminals put their tricks of the trade and skills to work and quickly opened the door.
All it took was a coat hangar and a little bad guy know-how to get the car open.
The daughter’s mom wants to know the names of the inmates so she can put some money in their commissary accounts.
Criminals Break into Car after Florida Father Locks his Daughter Inside
