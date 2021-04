Crocs are no longer just a house shoe or a shoe you wear when you have a job that requires you to stand on your feet all day.

Crocs have become a fashion statement!!

Made even more fashionable by the likes of Justin Bieber and Post Malone.

Many people are taking it up a notch by decorating their Crocs with shoe charms called Jibbitz.

With everyone now subscribing to comfy wear have you given in to the Croc trend?