Crocs May Be Going Away (Rejoice!)

American chef Mario Batali wears his signature orange Crocs during a preview in advance of the State Dinner in honor of the Official Visit of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, in the State Dining Room of the White House in White House. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Footwear company Crocs is closing the last of its manufacturing plants! It doesn’t mean the company is going out of business, though…the company said they are closing in an effort to simplify the business and improve profits. shoes.

I’ve said for years that the croc is the worst fashion choice an adult can make…am I wrong?! ~ Bill