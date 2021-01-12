Crocs Most Popular Shoe Of 2020!

Sur… Crocs aren’t the most attractive footwear out there but arguably they are the most comfortable, especially during a pandemic and it’s the comfort of the Crocs that are believed to have made sales soar.

Crocs sales growth skyrocketed in 2020 with its fourth-quarter revenue at 55 percent, up from their projections of 20 to 30 percent.

The uptick is said to be because younger, mainly female, customers gravitated toward Crocs and because they are comfortable, plastic, and easy to sanitize, perfect for the current situation.

Not to mention Crocs partnered with Post Malone, Justin Bieber, KFC, and Bad Bunny with successful campaigns that helped raise the brand’s awareness.

