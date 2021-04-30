Crocs Or Not?

Crocs are really popular and the sales have skyrocketed during the past year. They’re also objectively ugly. But ugliness has never stopped something from becoming in style. So here’s a legitimate question: Do you think Crocs are fashionable? According to a new survey, 34% of people say yes, they believe Crocs are fashionable. 40% of people say no, and 25% aren’t sure. But there’s a big difference by age group. 53% of people between 18 and 24 say Crocs are fashionable, and so do 47% of people between 25 and 34. People who are older than that are much less likely to agree. So, do you like Crocs?