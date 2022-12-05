Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young coffee table book coming next year

Genesis Publications

The journey of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young will be detailed in an upcoming coffee table book called CSN&Y: Love the One You’re With.

Due for publication in June 2023, the book features 1,000 photographs and 34,000 words from 20 different contributors, plus an introduction penned by Graham Nash. Those contributors include Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, Judy Collins, the late Glenn Frey, Grace Slick, Arlo Guthrie and notable behind-the-scenes music business figures.

The photos are courtesy of famed rock photographer Henry Diltz, who says in a statement, “I have known these guys my entire life as a photographer, way before they even formed a group, and so I have photographed them all separately and together for the past almost 60 years.”

Indeed, the book starts with Diltz’s photos of all four band members while they were in their previous bands: The Hollies, The Byrds and Buffalo Springfield. What follows is decades’ worth of photos of the artists at recording studios, concerts, album covers, benefit concerts and more.

In an excerpt from the book, Neil Young is quoted as saying, “People believe in CSN&Y. When they see CSN&Y, even if it is a nostalgia trip, I want them to believe that life is worth living, and that the rest of their life is going to be better than the first part. I want people to feel an energy from the band that makes you feel great.”

The book is available for preorder now via Genesis Publications: “Collector” copies are bound in vegan leather, signed by both Diltz and Nash, and are available in limited quantities.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.