Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young return to the ‘Billboard’ charts

Rhino

The death of David Crosby on January 18 has brought renewed interest in his music, so much so that Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young have landed on Billboard’s Artist 100 chart this week. The Artist 100 measures artist activity across several key Billboard charts.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers land at 20 on this week’s chart, with two albums also returning to the Billboard 200 album chart.

The 1970 album Déjà Vu, which was their second studio album and their first with Neil Young, re-enters the chart at 129, while the band’s 2005 Greatest Hits album is at 156.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.