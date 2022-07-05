Crosby, Stills & Nash’s music back on Spotify; trio reportedly donating proceeds to COVID-19 charities

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Crosby, Stills & Nash‘s music can be streamed on Spotify again, five months after the legendary folk-rock trio requested their labels pull all their collective recordings off the streaming service. The move was made in solidarity with Neil Young over alleged COVID-19 misinformation hosted by Spotify.

CSN’s music returned to Spotify on Saturday, July 2; A source tells Billboard that David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash will be donating money brought in from the streams to charities focused on the COVID-19 crisis for at least one month.

In January, Young insisted that his music be removed from Spotify over alleged COVID-19 misinformation that was featured during the popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which is hosted by the streaming service.

On February 2, CSN posted a joint Instagram statement that read, “We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast. While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.”

In late January, Young had sent a letter to Spotify that basically gave them an ultimatum between keeping his music or continuing to host Rogan’s podcast, and the service ended up removing his music rather than cutting ties with the podcaster.

Meanwhile, Rogan responded to Young’s decision in late January, posting a video in which he denied he was “trying to promote misinformation.”

After Young exited Spotify, the company announced that it would be adding content advisories before podcasts that discuss COVID-19.

