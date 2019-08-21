Cross Mariah Carey And You’re Going To Pay! BIG!

New information in Mariah Carey’s lawsuit against ex-assistant Lianna Shakhnazaryan, the singer is now seeking $5 million in damages from the assistant, which Carey claims leaked her personal and medical information.

Carey and Shakhnazaryan are suing each other, Carey claims that intimate videos along with personal and medical information were leaked to the press at the direction of Shakhnazaryan, which is a violation of their non-disclosure agreement.

Shakhnazaryan is denying the allegations and says actions taken were in response to legitimate business necessities and damages are a result of pre-existing conditions.

Carey is seeking $3 million more than her original lawsuit, the outcome of both Carey and Shakhnazaryan’s lawsuits are forthcoming.

