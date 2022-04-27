Crowded House announces North American tour in support of last year’s ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ album

Dave Simpson/WireImage

Veteran New Zealand/Australian pop-rock band Crowded House has lined up a 2022 North American tour in support of their latest studio album, 2021’s Dreamers Are Waiting.

The trek is scheduled to get underway September 2 in Philadelphia and is mapped out through an October 3 show in Vancouver, Canada.

Tickets for the trek go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m. local time. American Express card members in select areas will be able to buy pre-sale tickets starting today, April 27.

Crowded House is led by founding singer/guitarist Neil Finn, who also joined the touring lineup of Fleetwood Mac for that band’s most recent outing. The “Don’t Dream It’s Over” group now also features original bassist Nick Seymour, acclaimed producer Mitchell Froom on keyboards, and Neil’s sons Liam and Elroy, respectively, on guitar and drums.

“Crowded House are delighted at long last to be able to play shows in North America,” Neil says in a statement. “We have been picking up the pace recently as the world opens up and can’t wait [to] present the show with this band lineup in absolute top form to the good folk of North America, from sea to shining sea.”

Prior to the North American trek, Crowded House will be touring the U.K., Ireland and mainland Europe in June and early July. Check out the band’s full schedule at CrowdedHouse.com.

