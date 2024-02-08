Crowded House Drops New Tune

Crowded House has a new song.

“Oh Hi” is the band’s first original music in two years, and was influenced by frontman Neil Finn‘s support for ‘So They Can,’ an international nonprofit focused on building schools in remote parts of Kenya and Tanzania.

Crowded House last dropped new music in 2021 and was previously on pause, with Finn joining Fleetwood Mac in 2018.

He decided to bring back Crowded House in 2021 with his sons Liam and Elroy as official members.

Finn also said, “We’d like to get together and have another album next year, hopefully.”

