Crowded House’s postponed North American tour rescheduled for spring 2023

Veteran New Zealand/Australian pop-rock band Crowded House has announced rescheduled dates for its recently postponed 2022 North American tour, which now will take place next spring.

The trek’s revamped itinerary, which features 18 shows, now kicks off on May 2 in Vancouver, Canada and is plotted out through a May 30 concert in Boston.

“Crowded House are delighted at long last to be able to play shows in North America,” says frontman Neil Finn in a statement. “We have been picking up the pace recently as the world opens up and can’t wait present the show with this band lineup in absolute top form to the good folk of North America, from sea to shining sea.”

Last month, the band announced that its 2022 tour, which had been slated to run from early September to early October, was being postponed because current Crowded House drummer Elroy Finn — Neil’s son — had injured his lower back and needed time to recuperate.

Previously purchased tickets for the 2022 dates will be honored for the rescheduled shows.

In addition to Neil and Elroy, Crowded House’s current lineup also features original bassist Nick Seymour, acclaimed producer Mitchell Froom on keyboards and Neil’s son Liam on guitar. The band is supporting its latest studio album, 2021’s Dreamers Are Waiting.

Prior to the North American trek, Crowded House will launch a 2022 Australian tour running from late October to late November. Check out the band’s full schedule at CrowdedHouse.com.

