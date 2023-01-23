Cruel World festival lineup revealed, including Siouxsie, Iggy Pop, Billy Idol and more

ABC/Randy Holmes

The Cruel World Festival is returning for a second year in May, and it’s secured quite a lineup. The one-day festival, going down May 20 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, will feature Siouxsie, Iggy Pop, Billy Idol, Love and Rockets, Echo and the Bunnyman and more.

The festival mostly focuses on indie and alternative artists from the ’80s, with the lineup also including Adam Ant, The Human League, Gary Numan, Modern English, ABC and The Motels.

The festival will mark the first U.S. performance of Siouxsie, of Siouxsie and the Banshees, in 15 years. It will also be Love and Rockets’ first show together since 2008.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. PT. More information can be found at cruelworldfest.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.