Cruise Ship Will Sail Around the World in 180 Days in 2024

Looking to see the world? If so, you should consider this Oceania adventure.

The company will have a 180-day world cruise for 684 passengers.

It will begin on January 14, 2024, and end in New York six months later.

In that time, the cruise ship will cross three oceans and 15 seas from the South Pacific to Europe, according to Cruise Fever.

As expected, the cruise is pricey. It will start at $48,499.

Do you think people on this cruise will get COVID?