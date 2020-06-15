Cruise Ship Workers Are STILL Stranded At Sea?!

Months into the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of cruise ship workers remain stranded at sea.

Of the 100,000 workers stuck on their cruise ships when the cruise industry shut down in March, about 42,000 remain, blocked by red tape in countries like The Bahamas. Many of those workers have not been paid since April, or have tested positive for coronavirus themselves.

The cruise ship industry is on hold until at least July 24th and might not set sail again until August.

Should the U.S. step in and get these workers off their ships? How long could you last on a cruise ship before going crazy?