Cruise To The Bahamas On A Christmas Themed Sail With The Hallmark Channel!

The Hallmark Channel announced their own Christmas-themed cruise from Miami to the Bahamas in November 2024. It’s called the Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise.

It’ll include crafts, the world premiere of a new movie, a tree lighting ceremony, photo ops, panels with Hallmark Channel stars, cookie decorating, “Christmas Carol-oke”, an ugly sweater contest, and wine tastings.

An executive, who calls fans “Hallmarkies”, says, quote, “Leave your puffy jacket and grab your Christmas spirit and passion for Hallmark Channel movies as we set sail on the most heartwarming, holly jolly experience on the high seas.”

Sign-ups for the presale are open until the 19th. Then booking officially opens on the 21st.

(You can see more info at HallmarkChannelCruise.com.)

(Hollywood Reporter)