Cruise to the Edge to set sail again in 2022, but apparently without Yes

Courtesy of Cruise to the Edge

The prog-rock-themed Cruise to the Edge is scheduled to return next year after being grounded in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it apparently will be setting sail without its traditional headlining act: Yes.

The lineup for the 2022 cruise was announced recently, and among the many artists confirmed to perform are Alan Parsons, Marillion, lauded jazz guitarist Al DiMeola, Al Stewart, ex-Jetho Tull guitarist Martin Barre, Saga, and former King Crimson guitarist Adrian Belew.

The nautical music festival is scheduled to set sail from Port Canaveral, Florida, on May 2 and will make stops on the Haitian island of Labadee and at CocoCay in the Bahamas before returning to port on May 7.

In addition to the various concerts, Cruise to the Edge offers such other as photo opportunities with some of the artists, Q&A sessions, and theme nights. Attendees also will be able to enjoy amenities like pools, Jacuzzis, a fitness center, a casino, a night club, specialty restaurants and more.

Other artists slated to perform include Moody Blues touring keyboardist Alan Hewitt, King’s X and the prog-rock supergroup Transatlantic.

Cabins will be available to book starting today at 12 p.m. ET. For full details, visit CruisetotheEdge.com.

Cruise to the Edge, of course, is named for Yes’ classic 1972 album Close to the Edge. In previous years, the cruise has always featured the legendary U.K. prog-rockers as it headliners. Yes currently is scheduled to launch a European tour in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12, 2022, which would be five days after next year’s cruise wraps up.

